WB: CM Mamata Banerjee sits on dharna against Centre in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], March 29 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday started a two-day dharna against the BJP-led central government for its alleged "anti-people policies" at Ambedkar statue in Kolkata.

CM Mamata is protesting against the Centre for allegedly not disbursing funds for West Bengal and the Centre's "anti-people policies".

Earlier, in the day, Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest at Ambedkar Statue in the Parliament over 'Save Democracy, Federalism and Parliament'.

Party leader and TMC MP, Derek O'Brien tweeted, "#Parliament has been cut short by the @narendramodi govt for 8 sessions in a row. TMC @AITCofficial flagging this for a while. Persistence pays! This (non) Session will run its course till April 6, but govt MPs themselves disrupting Parliament so Oppn can't speak".

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday to meet again on April 3 at 11 am amid sloganeering by the opposition in the Lower House in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The opposition MPs raised slogans inside the House demanding JPC into the Ad-Hindunberg issue.

In a major development, the TMC backed Rahul Gandhi and Congress over his disqualification and joined the Congress meeting on March 27 in the Parliament building.

The opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been a critic of the BJP, supported Rahul Gandhi.

"In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP! While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," the TMC Supremo had earlier said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed TMC's move to participate in the meeting stating that anyone who comes forward to "protect democracy" is welcome.

"I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us," Kharge said.

