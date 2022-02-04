WB poll violence: CBI announces reward for information about women accused of killing BJP worker's mother

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for information on two absconding women accused persons in the alleged murder of mother of a BJP worker who has allegedly murdered in the post-poll violence in Jagatdal, North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

The agency has also promised to keep the name of the informant a secret.

In a formal advertisement, the CBI said, "If any information about the five fugitives is given to the Central Intelligence Agency, the name of the informant will be kept secret and the cash reward will be given."

Apart from advertising in newspapers, the CBI also announced the award through posters.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of post-election violence on the orders of the High Court.

Speaking to ANI, DIG CBI, ACB Kolkata, Akhilesh Singh said that the two absconding females accused in the murder of BJP worker's mother Sova Rani, who was allegedly beaten to death on May 2, 2021, at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas, are residents of Shyamnagar Jagaddal.

The accused have been identified as Jhuma Mistry and Paratima Ghosh.

The agency has also advised those who wish to give any information on the accused to contact the Special Crime Branch of the CBI's Kolkata office by phone and email.

Notably, the CBI has also announced similar rewards for information of others accused in other cases.

"On post-poll violence allegation, more than 50 accused in separate cases has been absconding to date," the CBI informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

