WB post-poll violence: CBI announces Rs 50,000 reward each against 4 absconding accused in murder cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation Special Crime Branch has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each against four more absconding accused in two separate murder cases at Shitalkuchi and Nalhati during post-poll violence in the state, informed CBI DIG, Akhilesh Singh.

"Today the central investigating agency has announced Rs 50,000 per absconding accused persons who are wanted in two separate murder cases under post-poll violence cases. A non-bailable warrant issued by the court a few months ago," Singh told ANI.

"Zahedi Hasan alias Chhotan, resident of ward number 8 of Nalhati, district Birbhum and Faruk Ali alias Badol resident of ward number 8 of Nalhati, Birbhum district has been announced as absconding in a murder case that took place after the assembly election in Nalhati," he added.

"Besides this, Shyamal Barman and Naba Kumar Barman both residents of Shitalkuchi has been announced as absconding in a murder case that took place in Coochbehar district. He said that they will be the reward money to anyone who can give any information about the absconding accused," he added.

The CBI has also claimed to keep secret the identity of the informer. The central investigating agency requested to communicate over the phone or via email if there is any information regarding these absconding accused in postal violence cases, he stated.

"On post-poll violence allegation, more than 50 accused in separate cases has been absconding to date," the CBI informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

