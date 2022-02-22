WB student death: Mamata Banerjee should have resigned immediately, says CPI-M MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya

Taking a dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the death of a student Anis Khan from Aliah University, CPI-M leader and Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister should have resigned immediately if she had any political and constitutional morality.

Talking to ANI, CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should have resigned immediately if she had any political and constitutional morality. She knows if she resigns from the government, then whatever corruption cases that she has on her will come to the fore. She is afraid. The chief minister herself is responsible for this incident as she is in charge of police in the state."

The Rajya Sabha MP further said, "Mamata Banerjee is in charge of police in the state as she is the home minister, she should resign immediately. There is no law and order in Bengal. Every day there is violence somewhere or the other. A police officer was also murdered but he also didn't get justice. When someone is murdered the Chief Minister goes to his house and promises job and compensation and making attempt to buy the witness. Our Bengal police officers do not have the courage to take any action on this."

Bhattacharya said that he has also taken up this matter in court. Following which the court has taken Suo Motu Cognizance in the case. "It is our appeal to the court that any investigation done from the government side will not be correct and they will try to hide the real incident. They will try to save murderers, so we do not have confidence in the investigation that will be done by the government. Even Anis' father doesn't have confidence in the investigation. He has requested us to do something so that his son gets justice."

The CPI M leader said, "Never ever Bengal has seen such violence and murder. Anish, a young boy from the minority community who is educated and had hatred for TMC was murdered. Anis had even got life threats earlier but he didn't take it seriously. According to me, a conspiracy was hatched to kill Anish and the political party and administration was part of it."

"At 12:00 in the night, when everyone is fast asleep, people dressed as civic volunteers and policemen went to his house. They said that they had come from Amta police station and entered his house on the pretext of talking to Anis. After that, he was beaten to death. When murderers were sure that Anish was dead, they took his body to the roof and threw it down."

"This incident seems to be a complete organized political crime and it is a planned murder. It happens only when there is no law and order in Bengal. Our only demand is that there should be such an investigation in which there is no influence of CM Mamata government. It can be CBI or independent investigation by the court and the court can also form a special investigation team", said Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

He said that the SIT formed by the Mamata government is absolutely a hoax. "The officers under whom the SIT has been formed does not have a good record and these officers have no self-respect. Mamta Banerjee herself scolds them in public meetings. I have never seen the IPS and IAS officers tell Mamata Banerjee that we are selected officers and tell her not to talk to them badly. The officers who do not even have the slightest self-respect can not work with their heads held high."

"Today, three policemen have also been suspended, which means that the police are connected to this incident. What can the constable and ASI rank officers do if they have been asked to do this? Unless and until he has been ordered to commit the crime, a constable would not have the courage to do such thing", said Bhattacharya.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor