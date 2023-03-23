WB teachers' scam: Ayan Shil involved in racket in contractual recruitment in colleges, universities

Kolkata, March 23 Private real estate promoter Ayan Shil arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools in West Bengal, is also believed to be involved in the recruitment of the contractual staff against payments in colleges and state universities.

Sources said that during the course of investigation in the case, especially during the raid and search operations at Shil's residence at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, they have got some definite clues on this count. Some documents related to his communication with some officials of such colleges, state-run universities and office-bearers of some students' unions in those institutes having affiliations to the ruling party were found.

However, for the sake of investigation, the sleuths are not disclosing further details on this count, including the names of college and university officials that have surfaced.

Contractual appointments in colleges and state universities in the state is the third avenue of earning huge money for Shil as identified. Already it has been revealed that besides playing a role in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal, Shil was involved in the racket for recruitment of staff and workers in different municipalities, especially in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas district.

The ED sleuths have already secured a number of incriminating documents from his residence that establishes his nexus in the municipality recruitment racket.

Now, ED sources said, contractual appointment in colleges and state-run universities is yet another dimension in the scam-empire of Shil that has surfaced.

