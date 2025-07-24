WBBSC jobs case: Dates announced for written examination for fresh recruitment process

Kolkata, July 24 The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), on Thursday, announced the dates for the written examination for the fresh recruitments for teaching jobs in state-run schools lying vacant after a division bench of the Supreme Court in April this year cancelled 25,753 school jobs in the state.

The written examinations for the recruitment of assistant teachers for the secondary section will be on September 7, while the recruitment for assistant teachers for the higher secondary section will be on September 14.

The examination will start from 12 noon and the duration will be 90 minutes. The visually handicapped candidates will be allotted 20 minutes of extra time.

The fresh recruitment will be for a total of 35,726 assistant teachers, out of which 23,212 will be for the secondary section and the remaining 12,514 will be for the higher secondary section.

On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld a previous order of the Calcutta High Court that annulled 25,753 school appointments made through the WBSSC.

The apex court observed that the entire panel for 2016 had to be scrapped entirely due to the authorities' failure to distinguish between "tainted" and "untainted" candidates.

The state government and the WBSSC have since filed review petitions in the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of the order.

In the fresh recruitment process, two new weightage criteria have been introduced to give advantage to the “untainted” candidates who also list the jobs following the Supreme Court order.

The two new weightage criteria introduced in the fresh recruitment notification carrying 10 marks each are “prior teaching experience” and “lecture demonstration”.

However, there had been a long argument on the introduction of these two new weightage criteria, with some arguing that the two new weightage criteria would put the fresher candidates at a disadvantageous position in the fresh recruitment process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor