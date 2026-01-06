WBBSE issues guidelines for teachers and students in state-run schools

Kolkata, Jan 6 The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued guidelines for both teachers and students in state-run and state-aided schools, state Education Department sources said on Tuesday.

It has been learned that the WBBSE has issued a new circular for teachers and school authorities. Several instructions have been given in this. However, it has not been made public.

According to the sources, the guidelines stipulate that school teachers will not be allowed to conduct private tuition for personal gain.

Also, using smartphones in the classroom is prohibited.

Sources said that there have been complaints about teachers using smartphones in the classroom. Now, the board has clearly said that school authorities have been instructed to keep a close watch to ensure that teaching and learning are not hampered due to the use of mobile phones.

It has been clearly mentioned that no activity that disrupts classroom learning will be permitted.

Sources said that the entry and exit times from schools for teachers have been fixed. The guidelines say that all teachers must be present at the prayer assembly in their respective schools at 10.40 am. Any delay in arrival will be considered 'late'. At the same time, arriving at school after 11.15 a.m. will be considered an absence for the day.

The guidelines also said that students cannot leave school before 4.30 p.m. when the day ends. Furthermore, the headmaster shall be responsible for keeping the school premises tobacco-free and ensuring health awareness and hygiene among the students.

The guidelines also instruct teachers to act as 'nodal teachers' to ensure that the state government's welfare schemes, such as Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi, etc., are properly reaching the students.

According to the board, these steps have been taken to improve the quality of education and maintain discipline among teachers and students in government-run and government-sponsored schools.

