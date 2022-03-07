WBBSE Madhyamik exam conducted offline after two years; around 15,000 students from Siliguri appear

Around 15,000 students of Siliguri appeared in the West Bengal Board (WBBSE) Madhyamik, class 10 exam that commenced on Monday. The exam is being held offline after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last two years, the examinations were held virtually. The officials of the education department said that the number of centres had been increased to 51 from 47 Siliguri following the COVID-19 protocols.

The Madhyamik exam timing is 12 pm to 3 pm. The students appeared in their first language paper on Monday.

The officials of the education department said that the number of exam centres has been increased to 51 from 47 in Siliguri following the COVID-19 protocols. The students were also scanned with thermal guns at the school gates.

Appearing for the Madhyamik exam, Rakhi Saha on Monday, said, "This is the first exam of our life. We are happy to appear for it and well prepared for it." She added that the school authorities have taken COVID appropriate measures."

Atyuha Bagchi, Head Mistress, Siliguri Girls' High School, said, "This is the first time Madhyamik exam is conducted after the gap of two years due to pandemic. Earlier only Higher Secondary (Class 12) exam was held. I hope the students appear for the exam in a comfortable situation and do well in the exam."

Speaking on the COVID measures taken during the examination, the Head Mistress said, "We are following all the COVID protocols. COVID measures are taken in a pinpointed manner. "

Meanwhile, the WBBSE has taken a major step for the board examinations. As per reports, the government has decided to temporarily ban internet services in some areas for the duration of West Bengal Madhyamik exams.

"The restriction will be imposed in a few blocks under the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling on March 7 to 9, March 11 and 12 and on March 15 and 16 from 11:00 am to 3:15 pm," the statement added. No restriction is being imposed on voice calls, SMS and newspapers.

The exam will conclude on March 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

