WBJEE results: Namesakes capture top two spots in Bengal

Kolkata, June 17 The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for medical and engineering courses were announced on Friday wherein two students having the same name ranked first and second.

The topper is Himangshu Sekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School in North 24 Parganas district. The student who came second is also named Himangshu Sekhar from Nirman Vidya Jyoti School in Siliguri.

Both of them told mediapersons that initially they were both confused about their position. However, after reconfirming the roll number and the representing school, they became sure of their respective ranks.

Saptarshi Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata's Future Foundation School and Jahnavi Shah from Kolkata's South Point High School were placed third and fourth, respectively.

Among the top 10 position holders, maximum representation was from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at five, followed by the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) at three and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) at two.

The WBJEE was conducted on April 30. The total number of enrolled applicants for the examination was 1,01,413, out of which 81,393 (80.26 per cent) appeared for the exam. Of the total number of students appearing for the exam, 18,480 were from outside West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor