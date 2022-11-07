WBSSC scam probe: HC judge unhappy but hoping for 'CBI magic'

Kolkata, Nov 7 Although unhappy with the functioning of some members of the special investigation team (SIT) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court is still expecting some "magic" on part of the central agency sleuths in the matter.

On Monday morning, Justice Gangopadhyay expressed displeasure over the functioning of some members of the SIT, and observed that for sake of a speedy investigation, some of them might be replaced.

However, on Monday afternoon, he said that he is eagerly waiting for some "magic" from CBI on the matter.

"I have faith on CBI... (however) sometimes, I do make some comments. I ordered for a CBI probe in the matter so that corruption in the recruitment process is revealed. Today, I talked to their officers and after that I feel that the central agency officers are investigating through lots of obstacles. So, I express my confidence in CBI and I wait for the 'CBI magic'," Justice Gangopadhyay said.

His comments within the court were preceded by a long discussion with the central agency sleuths investigating the matter.

Commenting on the irregularities in the recruitment process, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that it is extremely necessary to reveal why the genuine and eligible candidates did not get the appointment letter.

"Unless it is revealed, there will be a negative impact on society. The candidates will lose faith in the entire system which also includes the judiciary. The judicial system is concerned about the future of the state and hence it is standing by the genuine candidates," Gangopadhyay observed.

On June 17 this year, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the CBI to form a special investigation team to probe the WBSSC scam.

He also ordered that the SIT will function under the monitoring of the Calcutta High Court and also directed that none of the members of the SIT can be transferred before the investigation is over without the permission of the court.

Recently, Justice Gangopadhyay observed in the court that at times he wondered whether the real masterminds behind the teacher recruitment scam will be nabbed during their lifetime.

After that, his observations on Monday about the functioning of some members of the SIT has created further ripples.

