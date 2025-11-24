WBSSC to declare secondary teacher recruitment results today, document verification made stricter

Kolkata, Nov 24 The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will declare the results of the written examination for the fresh recruitment of secondary (Class IX and Class X) teachers in state-run schools on Monday, with the results set to be uploaded on its official website by the evening.

The commission also plans to notify the commencement date for document verification of candidates who have qualified for the interview on the same day.

The written examination was conducted in September this year, carrying a total of 50 marks. The authorities have decided to be extremely strict in scrutinising and verifying the documents of all the interview-qualified candidates, a WBSSC insider said.

"This includes academic mark-sheets, certificates, birth certificates, and specifically the experience certificates for those who are claiming the 10-mark weightage for prior teaching experience," the official said.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,212 vacant seats in the secondary section (classes IX and X) across government-run schools in the state.

The fresh recruitment process is held after the cancellation of around 26,000 school jobs, including both teaching and non-teaching posts, by a Division Bench of the Supreme Court earlier this year.

A division bench of the Supreme Court on April 3 this year had struck down all 25,753 school appointments made under the 2016 WBSSC panel, covering both teaching and non-teaching posts.

It was cancelled because, despite repeated directions from first the Calcutta High Court and later the Supreme Court, neither the WBSSC nor the state government submitted separate lists identifying genuine candidates and those who secured appointments through illegal means.

The WBSSC had earlier this month declared the results of the written examination for the appointment of higher secondary teachers (Class XI and Class XII) under the same new recruitment process.

The commission had disqualified about 300 interview-qualified candidates from that process after they were found to have submitted forged experience certificates to claim the 10-mark weightage.

WBSSC Insiders revealed that some of these disqualified candidates also furnished forged birth certificates and academic mark-sheets for the job.

