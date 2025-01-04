We aim to foster harmony, says Rijiju after presenting PM Modi's 'chadar' at Ajmer Dargah

Jaipur, Jan 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ceremonial ‘chadar’ was presented at the Ajmer Dargah shrine on Saturday. Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, personally carried the chadar to the dargah, flying to Ajmer for the occasion.

He also read the message of PM Modi on the occasion.

Speaking at Jaipur airport, Rijiju said, "Offering the chadar on behalf of PM Modi is akin to offering it on behalf of the entire country. We aim to foster a harmonious environment in the nation. Lakhs of people visit this dargah, often facing challenges, which is why new initiatives are being introduced."

To address these challenges, Rijiju announced the launch of the 'Gareeb Nawaz' app and a dedicated web portal for the dargah. "These platforms will provide comprehensive information about available facilities and other relevant details for pilgrims," he said.

Additionally, Rijiju will unveil an operation manual for the Urs celebrations, said officials.

The Urs was officially announced on January 1 by Shahar Qazi Maulana Tauseef Ahmed Siddiqui and the committee members, marked by the traditional firing of cannonballs from the hill of Bade Peer Saheb.

On January 2, chadars were presented on behalf of Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron Indresh Kumar, and representatives from Bollywood.

The Prime Minister's gesture and Rijiju's presence underscore the importance of the Ajmer Dargah as a unifying symbol in the country's diverse cultural and religious landscape, said Ajmer Dargah officials.

Last year, the chadar was presented by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and a delegation representing the Muslim community that accompanied her.

Ajmer Sharif Dargah remains one of India’s most significant Sufi shrines, attracting pilgrims from across the world. This year's celebrations marking the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti aim to honour the legacy of the Sufi saint while ensuring a smoother experience for attendees with the introduction of modern digital platforms.

