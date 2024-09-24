'We all stand by him': Deputy CM Shivakumar rules out CM Siddaramaiah's resignation after MUDA case setback

Bengaluru, Sep 24 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that there is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning in the wake of his plea against the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA case being quashed.

"We all stand with him," he told reporters following the verdict of the High Court.

"I have the responsibility and I need to know about the judgement. There is a conspiracy against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They had filed a case against me and by God's grace, I came out of it. I had also gone to jail in that case and it is quashed now. Now, there is a big conspiracy against the CM," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said.

"The BJP is not able to tolerate his programmes. There is no question of his resignation. There is a political conspiracy against all politicians in the country who oppose the BJP. We will stand with him (Siddaramiah). He is doing a good job in Karnataka," he added.

Transport and Muzarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy contended that CM Siddaramaiah is not guilty as the charges need to be proved. "CM Siddaramaiah will consult legal experts on future course of action," he said.

Labour Minister Santhosh Lad said: "We thought that the Governor's decision in the MUDA case is against the law. However, we need to respect the decision of the court. We will discuss the matter at the levels of the party and the government. There is no setback for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the verdict."

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the writ petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the prosecution order given by the Governor in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on Tuesday upholding Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision. Siddaramaiah had sought interim relief in the matter as well as also had demanded the quashing of the Governor's orders.

