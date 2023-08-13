We are against the Uniform Civil Code and oppose it”: CM Siddaramaiah

We are against the Uniform Civil Code. The Kerala government has already taken a resolution in the House against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. We also oppose it.” Speaking to reporters today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that an appropriate decision will be taken in this regard in the coming days.

At the same time, the CM has reacted to the boycott of the Cauvery Management Board meeting held yesterday by pressuring Tamil Nadu to release the Cauvery water. We need to pay attention to the crops of the farmers of our state and also to the drinking water of the people. He said that he will hold talks with the Tamil Nadu government about this. Water should be distributed according to the hardship formula. The amount of water in our reservoirs is low. He questioned how it is possible to release water to Tamil Nadu in such a situation.

A committee has already been constituted for the appointment of the Chairman and members of the Corporation Board. It is on a proportional basis for MLAs and loyal workers. Siddaramaiah said that appointments will be made as per the decision taken by the committee in this regard.

He said, “We are preparing a report regarding the election of local bodies and redistribution of wards and the court has given some instructions and given a deadline. He said that he will submit it to the court as soon as possible. We are ready to conduct local body elections. We have not fallen behind in this matter. The previous BJP government used to postpone other elections including BBMP. We don't do that. He said that we will follow the direction of the court.”