"We Are An Indian Brand'' : Hyderabad’s Karachi Bakery Faces Heat From Protesters As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

Karachi Bakeries in Telangana's several cities were targeted a day after the Indian military, as part of Operation Sindoor, destroyed nine terror group bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Given that "Karachi" is a well-known city in Pakistan, a number of activist groups have even called for a name change, stating that Indian companies shouldn't use names associated with Pakistani cities. In response to criticism, Karachi Bakery locations in Begumpet, Moazzam Jahi Market, and other locations flew the Indian flag over their signboards on Wednesday. In an interview with PTI, Karachi Bakery's owners, Rajesh and Harish Ramnani, explained that Khanchand Ramnani, who immigrated to India during the Partition, founded the bakery in Hyderabad in 1953. For the last 73 years, they have been running this bakery in India.

The owner of the bakery said to PTI, "Our grandfather named it after Karachi as he came to India after Partition. We request the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior officers of administration to support to prevent any change in the name. People are putting up Tricolour in the outlets of the bakery across the city. Kindly support us as we are an Indian brand and not a Pakistani brand.”

VIDEO | Protests erupt in Hyderabad against a bakery named after Karachi. The owner clarifies and says, "Karachi Bakery was founded here in Hyderabad in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the Partition. It has been 73 years. Our grandfather named it after… pic.twitter.com/i6dAkwxDIR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2025

Internet Reacts:

A user commented, "Leave them alone yaar. It's just the name of Bakery." Another user wrote, "Such nonsense is so unlike a hyderabadi. Must be some hoodlums from outside the state." A user over name change demand commented, "Kya yeog Lahori Zeera ka bhi naam change karwana chahte hain." "Such useless goons want money else they damage property," another user wrote. Another enraged user commented, “Every time something happens with Pakistan, this establishment is targeted by radicals. They are from Sindh, Karachi was once our land. Let's make it that way again rather than targeting poor Sindhi Hindu owners of this iconic bakery for cheap politics.”