We are determined to win beyond 40 seats in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi, March 15 The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, is confident of BJP's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, Fadnavis emphasised that the BJP is actively engaged in grassroots campaigning to highlight the achievements of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are not complacent. We are working on the ground to connect with the people and showcase the transformative work undertaken by Prime Minister Modi. The infrastructure development initiatives initiated under his leadership reflect a visionary approach," Fadnavis said.

Responding to the notion that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a foregone conclusion in favour of the BJP, Fadnavis expressed full confidence in his party's ability to emerge triumphant after the polls.

The senior BJP leader also attributed the success of the BJP to the infrastructure development initiatives that are guided by Prime Minister Modi's vision.

"The Garib Kalyan Yojana, women's rights, and schemes for Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities are all influenced by the transformative impact of the PM Modi-led initiatives," he said.

Referring to the BJP's electoral performance in the previous Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis said: "Both in 2014 and 2019, the BJP-led NDA surpassed the 40-seat mark (in Maharashtra). Now, we aim to surpass our previous tallies. We are determined to achieve a tally beyond 40 seats, transcending the conventional arithmetic calculations."

He also said that the upcoming elections are not merely a matter of numerical calculations, but rather a demonstration of political chemistry, wherein alliances and dynamics play a crucial role.

