We are fully prepared: Cong on early polls in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Oct 15 As the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the poll dates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, ex-state Congress President Rajesh Thakur said that their party is fully prepared for the polls.

"The dates of the Election of Jharkhand have now been announced. We thought that the elections would happen after a month the way it happened in 2019," Rajesh Thakur told IANS.

Congress leader further supported the ECI's decision and said, "We are fully prepared for the elections."

"Our government has worked tirelessly for the people. We have given respect to everyone whether they are elderly, widows, women, or sisters. We are also expecting the same kind of respect and support from them.

He asserted that the ECI could have held the Assembly elections in Jharkhand in a single phase if they wanted.

"If the ECI wanted it could hold the polls in a single phase too as they are doing in Maharashtra. However, we don't have any problem with it as well. However, only the ECI will be able to tell why they are holding elections in two phases," he added.

He further explained the reasons why the ECI is holding the elections in two phases.

"Last time, it was held in five phases as there was a BJP government in the Centre and the State. The law and order situation was not good at that time. But, now the situation is very good. But, if they had held elections in Jharkhand in one phase it could have saved time," he asserted.

He further talked about the seat-sharing plan in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand and said we have already discussed about it.

"Everything is already clear about the seat-sharing. We will do a press conference and will share the seat-sharing plan. We will contest the election in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand.

