We are in NDA, says Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting

Amaravati, June 5 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that he will go to New Delhi later in the day for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting.

“We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting,” he said at a press conference while facing a volley of questions from media persons about the reported attempts by the INDIA bloc to contact him for forming a government at the Centre.

“In course of time, if there is anything, we will inform you,” he remarked while refusing to answer any queries.

“I am also experienced. I have seen so many political changes in this country,” Naidu told journalists.

The media persons were asking him about Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray’s statement that leaders of the Congress and other parties were holding talks with Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to explore the possibility of their entry into the bloc.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc are also holding a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to decide on whether to stake claim to form the government.

The TDP, which won 16 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena, has emerged as a key force along with Janata Dal (United).

The BJP, which missed the simple majority mark, requires support of both the allies to form the government.

