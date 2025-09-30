We are not opposed to caste census; object to Cong govt playing politics: K'taka BJP chief

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Sep 30 Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated that the party's state unit is not against the caste census but is opposed to the politics being played over the issue by the Siddramaiah-led government.

He said this while speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, about the controversial socio-economic and academic survey known as the caste census.

He accused the state government of using the caste census as a political tool, saying, “The state government is playing a game of chess in the name of the caste census. They are trying to divide Hindu society. Does the state government even have the authority for this?"

"We are not opposing the caste census, but there is confusion about the CM’s intentions. Is Siddaramaiah conducting this for genuine social justice to the backward and oppressed communities, or to cook his own political rice?” he questioned.

He added, “There’s no genuine concern visible in his approach -- and that has led to public doubt.”

Responding to a question about the caste census, Vijayendra said, “The Chief Minister lashed out against the BJP yesterday. He asked if we are opposing even the Central government’s caste survey. Didn’t you spend Rs 180 crore on the Kantharaj report? Why didn’t you implement it even when you were the Chief Minister?” he questioned.

He clarified, “Today, spending Rs 500-600 crore on the survey is not something the BJP is opposing. But since Independence, no Congress or UPA government has taken such bold decisions about a caste census. Even though the Manmohan Singh government had decided on it, Rahul Gandhi opposed it,” he pointed out.

In response to another question, he said, “The BJP is clearly committed to providing social, educational, and economic justice to backward and oppressed communities. The confusion is being created by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, not the BJP. We oppose Siddaramaiah’s mindset,” he said.

He further asked, “What has the High Court said? Why are you keeping questions that don’t serve any purpose? There are more than 60 questions, and not all of them are mandatory,” he noted, citing the High Court.

Taking a dig at the aerial survey by CM Siddaramaiah in flood-affected districts of the north Karnataka region, “First, give compensation to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s family. Alongside, respond to the distress of farmers as well."

“When a farmer says his crop is destroyed and asks for compensation for 4 acres of tur (pigeon pea) crop, Mallikarjun Kharge says – Even I have 40 acres of land and my crops are completely destroyed; I haven’t received any compensation either,” Vijayendra slammed.

He criticised this statement and pointed out, “According to NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) guidelines, the compensation for dryland is Rs 6,000 per hectare. But when B. S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister -- himself a farmer leader -- he toured all districts and provided NDRF-model relief from the state’s own funds to flood-affected areas.”

He continued, “I’m not saying that Siddaramaiah doesn’t care about farmers. But that concern should be visible.” In response to a question, he asked, “If you don’t show concern for farmers who are in a dire situation now, then when will you?”

He further stated that compensation of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre should be given.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol stated, "We are not the ones creating confusion over the caste census; it is the Congress-led government and the Congress high command that are doing so."

“Are there Christian Lingayats? Are there Jain Panchamasalis? Are there Christian Dalits?” Karajol questioned.

He clarified further in response to another question: "Don't refer to anyone as Christian Dalits. When a person converts to another religion, from the day of conversion, they are no longer entitled to the privileges or associations of their previous religion. That connection with their past (pre-conversion) status is severed."

“If someone converts to Christianity, they become Christian; if to Islam, then they belong to Islam,” he said.

He further added, “If there was genuine concern for economic or educational welfare, then Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, should have acted. He appointed Kantharaj and received a report, spending Rs 180 crore on it. What happened to that report? It was thrown into the dustbin,” he criticised.

“We are not misleading anyone. It is Siddaramaiah and the Congress party who are misleading people,” he alleged.

“They had previously released the numerical data of castes. Why did they not keep the data confidential when it was supposed to be kept secret?” he questioned.

