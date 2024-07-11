We are on mission to rebuild Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

Amaravati, July 11 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that the government was on a mission to rebuild the state and that it is crucial to win back the confidence of investors.

A day after meeting top officials of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and VinFast, the Chief Minister took to X to share his thoughts.

“We are on a mission to rebuild Andhra Pradesh. Given where the previous government had left it, this will be a humongous challenge. I require everyone's support in this mission, and particularly the media which is the fourth pillar of our democracy. Media plays a crucial role in keeping citizens informed while holding the government accountable,” said CM Naidu.

CM Naidu mentioned that he had productive meetings with BPCL and VinFast that could result in large scale investment and job creation.

“This is a departure from what occurred over the last five years - when politics trumped progress, corruption replaced cooperation and destruction replaced development. Investors had lost confidence and left the state, impacting the economy and employment. Now, it is crucial that we win back the confidence of investors,” he claimed.

“I thank our media colleagues for reporting on these meetings, spreading hope across the state. Your coverage has helped spread the word about the opportunities and potential that Andhra Pradesh has to offer, reassuring investors that our state is a reliable and safe destination for investment. I hope that we will continue to work together to make Andhra Pradesh the No. 1 state in the country,” added Naidu, who posted a picture of newspaper headlines about the meetings with top executives of BPCL and VinFast.

BPCL officials led by Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Kumar called on the CM on Wednesday.

They discussed the proposed establishment of an oil refinery and petrochemical complex with an investment of Rs.60,000 to Rs.70,000 crore.

CM Naidu sought a detailed plan and feasibility report in 90 days and assured the company that the government would allocate about 5,000 acres of land required for this project.

VinFast CEO, Pham Sanh Chau also called on CM Naidu.

VinFast is a leading automobile conglomerate from Vietnam. CM Naidu invited them to set up their EV and battery manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

