'We are poor people, not dishonest', Manjhi vows to stay with NDA in Bihar

Patna February 10 After two MLAs of the CPI-ML in Bihar met Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday, there were speculation in some quarters that the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief might play the 'big game' on February 12 and join the Mahagathbandhan. However, Manjhi himself ruled out any such possibility on Saturday, saying that he is with the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are poor people, but not dishonest. Me and my party are strongly standing by the NDA and PM Narendra Modi,” Manjhi said.

“We don't want to be trapped in the clutches of anyone, and hence all four of our MLAs are with us. At present, two MLAs are out of Patna and will return on Sunday. The party's national President and Cabinet minister Santosh Kumar Suman will also reach Patna on Sunday evening. Moreover, we have issued a whip that all four MLAs of HAM-S will vote in favour of the NDA during the floor test,” Manjhi added.

On two CPI-ML MLAs -- Mahboob Alam and Satyadev Ram -- meeting him at his residence, Manjhi said: “My political career spans 44-45 years, so many people come here to meet me. I cannot refuse anyone. If anyone thinks a meeting would create any kind of doubt, people do not know Jitan Ram Manjhi."

