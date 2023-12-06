We are sincere & committed for Maratha reservation: CM Shinde

Nagpur, Dec 5 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the government is sincere and committed to give reservation to Maratha community without doing any injustice to OBC.

He said that the reservation is a process and it will be within the legal framework.

“In the previous regime, State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had tried but the SC did not agree and the last government made few efforts to convince the apex court,” the Chief Minister told media persons on eve of commencement of Maharashtra Winter Session.

He also dismissed the allegation of the combined opposition of indulging in the conflict between Maratha and OBC.

The Chief Minister while defending the redevelopment project of Asia's biggest slum, Dharavi, said that there is no truth to the allegation of favouring someone in the project.

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was also present said that the UBT government was hell bent upon scrapping the number of projects.

“They opposed Naner Refinery and Aarey projects,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Listing the achievements of his government, the Chief Minister said that the response to the ‘Government at your Doorstep’ is a big success.

“On Tuesday, in Beed district, about 70 to 80,000 people attended the event and the beneficiaries were happy as their issues were addressed,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the opposition leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Ambadas Danve criticised the government’s ‘at your doorstep’ programme.

They alleged that it has merely turned in to an event and government was not serious in solving the farmer issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor