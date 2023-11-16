'We are together, Cong will sweep election', says Rahul in Jaipur with Gehlot & Pilot by his side

Jaipur, Nov 16 Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party was united in Rajasthan and it would sweep the Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi, who will be addressing three public meetings in poll-bound Rajasthan, said, “Ek saath najar nahi aa rahe hai... ek saath hai, ek saath rahenge aur Congress yaha sweep karke chunav jitegi. (Not being seen together...we are together, we will stay together and Congress will sweep elections here).”

He made the remarks while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot smiled at the airport here.

The Congress leader’s remarks assume significance ahead of the Assembly elections in the desert state, where the grand old party is seeking a second consecutive term and it was being said that there were differences between Gehlot and Pilot.

Pilot had led a rebellion in 2020. However, earlier this year the Congress leadership through dialogues sorted out the differences between the two leaders.

The Congress has been campaigning aggressively in the state and also announced seven guarantees to the people of the state if voted to power again.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor