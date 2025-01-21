We believe in Mahatma Gandhi’s Hindutva: CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 21 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the Congress party believes in Mahatma Gandhi's Hindutva who was a true Ram devotee.

While addressing a gathering at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday following the unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue, the CM said, "Mahatma Gandhi, who was a true Ram devotee and an exemplary Hindu, was killed by the BJP Parivar’s Godse. We believe in Gandhi’s Hindutva, while the BJP Parivar follows the murderous ideology of Godse."

"Gandhi’s Hindutva embraced love, harmony, and equality. On the contrary, the BJP Parivar opposes these values, harbours hatred for Gandhi’s principles, and acts against the Constitution and Ambedkar’s ideals," Siddaramaiah stated.

He further said, "We aim to pass on Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophies to the next generation more meaningfully. With a vision to fulfil Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj, we will move forward with the 'Jai Bapu - Jai Bhim - Jai Samvidhan' campaign."

Siddaramaiah recalled that 100 years ago, Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Congress party session in Karnataka and kindled the flame of the Independence struggle on this very land.

On December 25 and 26, 1924, the historical Belagavi session was held and Mahatma Gandhi presided over it. On December 26, 1924, Mahatma Gandhi took charge as the President of the AICC. It was the first and last time that he became the President of the AICC. He did not become the president again, he noted.

“It is unforgettable that in Karnataka’s land, in Belagavi, Mahatma Gandhi took charge as the President of the AICC and ignited the freedom struggle in the country. In his speech, Mahatma discussed truth, non-violence, equality, rural development and other issues. He stressed up on women's empowerment,” he said.

"However, the BJP is branding Mahatma Gandhi as anti-Hindu. This is a blatant lie. During his last breath after being shot, Mahatma Gandhi took lord Ram’s name. He uttered ‘Hey Ram’ before passing away. We do not need any other example. He is a true Hindu, we do not need more evidence to prove it,” the CM said.

“Mahatma Gandhi is not an enemy of Hinduism. He wanted reforms in Hinduism and wanted Hindus and Muslims to live like brothers,” he stated.

"Along with bringing Independence, he dreamt of how the governments and ministers in the country should function. Many seers, reformers and sages have condemned the caste system and tried to change society. These ideals are reflected in the Ambedkar’s Constitution. “We, the Congress are in favour of the Constitution and the BJP opposes us. We have to protect the democracy and the Constitution and in turn, we will be protected by them,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“We should not let the BJP change the Constitution. It has been making attempts in this regard for years. The future generations must remember these challenges and do introspection,” he said.

