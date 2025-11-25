We bow in reverence to Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's unmatched courage, sacrifice: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth Sikh guru, for the protection of faith and humanity will always illuminate society.

Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, known as 'Hind ki Chadar' and the 'Shield of India', is revered as a hero and a martyr in Sikhism, and his sacrifice is remembered and honoured on this day. He stood up for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus who were being persecuted by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Guru Tegh Bahadur ji was born in Amritsar, Punjab, in 1621, and was executed in 1675 in Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice. His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society."

In a video message, he said, "The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji has inspired many generations of this nation to remain steady to live and sacrifice themselves to protect their culture and its honour. Great persecutions have ended, great storms have calmed, but India still stands unfaded today; it's moving forward."

"Today, once again, the world is looking towards India to lead the way on the path of humanity. We can feel the blessings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in this new India," he added.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Haryana to participate in a series of significant cultural and spiritual events. His visit aims to honour the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur and promote the state's rich heritage.

To spread the message of the Guru's penance, sacrifice, and glorious legacy, the state government and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Jyotisar, where the Prime Minister will attend the ceremony.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release a special coin and commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the revered Guru. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Notably, the Central government is observing a year-long commemoration to honour the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

