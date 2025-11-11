‘We don’t know anything’: Family of Umar Rashid, taken into custody in Delhi blast case

Pulwama, Nov 11 The family of Umar Rashid in Kashmir's Pulwama, who has been taken into custody in connection with the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, stated that he had recently contacted them, and that they “don’t know anything” about the case.

This comes after Umar Rashid (30) and his brother Aamir were arrested in connection with the blast, and are also accused of helping the suspected Delhi suicide bomber, Dr Umar. Another accused, Tariq Malik (44), has also been detained. While Aamir worked in the Power Development Department, Umar was employed as a plumber.

Speaking to IANS, one of Umar Rashid’s family members said, “I told him to come home, and he said he would come in two or three days. I insisted that he come the next day, but he said he had exams and wanted to focus on his studies. He told us he would be at the library preparing for his exams, so we didn’t disturb him.”

The family member further added, “On Friday, he called me and said he would call again later. During the call, he asked about our mother. I again told him to come home, and he said he would return in two or three days. He sounded completely normal and not at all tense. We don’t know anything about this case, and he was never the kind of person to be involved in such things. What can I say or how can I judge him?”

The families and relatives of those Kashmiris involved in the blast or plot have also pleaded complete ignorance about the involvement of these white collar terrorists in terror activities.

Dr Mohd Umar, who reportedly died in the blast after the i20 car driven by him exploded near the Red Fort, belonged to a poor family of Koil village in Pulwama district.

Umar’s mother, Shamima and two brothers, Zahoor and Ashiq, have been arrested by police for questioning and also for matching the DNA. Dr Umar is believed to have carried out the suicide blast, apparently in panic after his associates, Dr Muzamil and Dr Adil, were arrested by the police.

Neighbours in Koil village said that Mohd Umar "was a hard-working, studious boy, who did not show any terrorist leanings, although he was deeply religious right since his teens".

Mohd Umar’s father is mentally challenged. He lost his government teaching job after losing his balance of mind.

Neighbours said Umar’s family would say their difficult times had ended after Umar got a job following his completion of his MBBS from the prestigious Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar.

