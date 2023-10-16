We don’t want power generation from coal, people should opt for renewable energy: Goa CM

Panaji, Oct 16 Stating that Goa doesn't want power generation from coal as it is opposed by people, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged the public to opt for renewable energy to become 'Swayampurna (self sufficient)' in this field.

Sawant was speaking at a programme in North Goa on Sunday evening.

"How much electricity is generated in Goa? Can anyone tell me? Do we generate power in Goa? We do it, but very little at the Saligao waste treatment plant. It is generated through waste, which is around one to two mega watt and used for running the plant," he said.

"We don’t want electricity from coal as it is opposed by the public. Hence people can opt for renewable energy. We can generate electricity by wind energy, waste, hydro power, water and solar energy is the easiest option to generate power. We should not be dependent on other states for electricity," he said.

Environmentalists and activists have opposed the double tracking of railway alleging it is being done to transport coal between Goa to Karnataka.

People in South Goa have agitated on many occasions alleging they suffer health issues due to transportation of coal. "If we want to become swayampurn in this area, then it is possible. But we don't give it much of a thought. Villagers can think over it. We get supply of electricity from Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states which is generated using coal," he said.

Sawant said that the Goa government procure electricity from other states, which cost Rs 5 for one unit.

"But how much we charge our consumers is mere Rs 2.50 per unit. Cheaper than states which generate electricity. Maharashtra and Karnataka generate electricity, whose consumers pay Rs 9 and Rs 6 per unit respectively. Though they generate electricity, consumers have to pay more. But If we increase even 15 paisa people agitate. Then the opposition parties addressed a press conference over it. They need to think about how advanced infrastructure is provided by the government,” Sawant said. He urged people to support the Tamnar power project, which faced objections.

"People need to support this project for better services. This will help for additional power required for the state," he said.

