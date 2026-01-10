We have failed to utilise K'taka coastline effectively: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Mangaluru, Jan 10 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said the state has failed to utilise its coastline effectively like Kerala and Goa.

Speaking to the media at Mangaluru airport, referring to the tourism potential, Shivakumar said the region has beautiful beaches comparable to Goa. “What is the difference between Goa and us? The same natural beauty exists here as well. However, we have failed to utilise it effectively like Goa and Kerala,” he said.

He said Karnataka has a 320-km-long coastline endowed with rich natural resources, and that elders from this region have contributed significantly to the country by establishing several banks.

“You are people who have brought discipline to the banking sector. People from this coastal belt are working across the world. This is also an educational hub. No other district has as many medical, engineering and pre-university colleges as this region. You are producing a vast human resource, yet talented people from this region are migrating to Bengaluru, Mumbai and different parts of the world,” he said.

“About seven to eight months ago, the tourism policy was discussed in a Cabinet meeting. I then suggested that the final tourism policy be put on hold. If we want to frame a tourism policy for the coastal region and attract investors, we must identify and address the obstacles within the legal framework and come up with a new policy,” he said.

Shivakumar said the coastal region is a land of beauty, knowledge and wealth, blessed with shrines of daivas, temples and Shakti deities, making it a major tourism destination, a hub of trade and a paradise for tourists. “Despite having so many strengths, it is difficult to understand why tourism in this region has lagged behind. Our government is committed to accepting suggestions from all stakeholders, including elected representatives, entrepreneurs and officials, while framing a tourism policy for this region. The development of this region is our resolve,” he said.

He noted that many people settled abroad, and entrepreneurs based in Mumbai and Bengaluru, are keen to invest in their native places if the government provides the necessary support. “This is why I have raised this issue in the Legislative Assembly and at several other forums,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said greater encouragement must be given to private players. “The government will provide basic infrastructure. At the same time, we need discussions on facilities, constraints and challenges. I have spoken to all MLAs from this region, and everyone has shown keen interest,” he said.

He said that when discussions were held with public representatives in Bengaluru, there was a consensus that deliberations should be conducted in Mangaluru itself.

“I believe that coming together is a beginning, discussing together is progress, and working together is success. That is why I have come here today to discuss this with you. Public representatives, cutting across party lines, have come forward to support this initiative. Everyone wants to attract investors, generate employment and ensure collective growth in this region. Politics is not important here. What matters is what we do with the opportunity we have, as it will leave a lasting impact,” he said.

Recalling his tenure as Cooperation Minister, Shivakumar said he had seen banks in the two coastal districts achieve a 90 per cent recovery rate in loan repayments. “This meeting has been convened to effectively utilise the knowledge and discipline of such people,” he said.

He stressed the need for a separate tourism policy to revitalise the coastal region.

“Earlier, I had said that the region becomes inactive after 7 p.m. Some welcomed the remark, while others criticised it. I made that statement hoping to challenge people to prove it wrong. Today, I have invited entrepreneurs from all sectors to this conclave. We are committed to accepting your opinions. Share your suggestions openly. We will consolidate them and, based on financial feasibility, discuss them with the Chief Minister, the Tourism Minister and the district in-charge ministers before placing the proposal before the Cabinet,” he said.

“Our youth’s hard work and talent must be utilised for the development of the coastal region,” Shivakumar said.

He said tourism in the coastal and Malnad regions must be developed by harnessing local resources and the energy of the youth. “Young people from the coastal and Malnad regions are doing exceptionally well in other states and abroad. We must utilise their talent. If we provide them with the required facilities and encouragement, they can create a lasting impact within the coastal region itself. That is why a separate tourism policy is being framed for this region,” he said.

He added that such a policy cannot be framed by one individual or a handful of officials. “Even officials who were not previously involved have identified several positive aspects. I have asked departments such as CRZ, Defence and Coastal Development to share their views.

Public opinions will also be sought. Nothing will be done in secrecy. The suggestions received at the meeting will be placed in the public domain, and changes will be made wherever necessary. Overall, tourism in this region must be developed. There are no quality five-star hotels here. I am not interested in drawing comparisons with Kerala or Goa,” he said.

