We have not taught the meaning of 'Bharat' to our students: TN Governor

Ahmedabad, December 8 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday spoke about his humble background and hardships faced as a student as well as the real meaning of 'Bharat' as he delivered a convocation address at Ahmedabad's Anant National University addressing a gathering of graduating students.

He urged the students to make thoughtful and responsible decisions in the coming future.

"Unfortunately, we have not taught the meaning of 'Bharat' to our students. It is not there in adequate measure in our textbooks. Article 1 of the Constitution of India says 'India, that is Bharat'. But what is 'Bharat'? It doesn't explain and so and believe me, India does not convey the sins and the soul of Bharat. People of this country did not call themselves Indian or this country India until it was colonised. Whereas Bharat has the reference for thousands of years of our literature, Bharat cannot be understood."

Governor Ravi said, "I come from a remote rural village. I saw electricity for the first time only going to college. Every day in the evening, I cleaned the glass, cleaned the wick, filling kerosene, litting it. That's how I studied. I had to walk 8 km on a roadless track to my school one way and in extreme summer when we used to have morning classes it used to get over by 12 p.m. in the burning sun, I used to run back from school to my house 8 km, many a times my chapel broke while walking barefeet. There are boils in my feet, but I had no time to look at my them because my vision was somewhere else. Friends don't get downtrodden by obstacles. Don't blame circumstances. Don't say that my family circumstances or my other circumstances are not allowing me to grow."

Governor Ravi acknowledged that the graduating students stand at the threshold of a new phase in life, referred to in Indian tradition as "Grihastha Ashram". He encouraged them to embrace this new chapter with the knowledge, skills, confidence and their unique ingenuity.

He shared data indicating a significant increase in patent applications in 2022, showcasing India's commitment to innovation.

He commended the young minds from rural areas who have excelled in fields like satellite technology, exemplifying the spirit of "New India".

Governor Ravi also touched upon India's thriving startup ecosystem, where the nation has witnessed remarkable growth in the number of startups.

He emphasised India's digital prowess and the success of initiatives like Jan Dhan, Aadhar and mobile, which have set an example for the world.

