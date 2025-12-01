'We have started drama theatre group, Oppn should join': Ravi Kishan

New Delhi, Dec 1 As the Winter Session of Parliament began with the Opposition ruckus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday took a jibe at the opposition, saying a “drama theatre group” had been started and the opposition was welcome to join.

Speaking to IANS outside Parliament, Ravi Kishan said, “We have started a drama theatre group; the opposition should join. They should come and perform; I will even provide a good script. They should not express their frustration over electoral losses inside the House. I would advise the opposition to learn from Prime Minister Modi. We have learned from him, and it has changed our lives.”

Echoing his remarks, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said the opposition was misleading the country regarding the SIR.

Pal said, "The country is being misled. The Election Commission is conducting SIR. Even after the public notice in Bihar, SIR has been made an issue. No one has filed a complaint. There are forms 6, 7, and 8, being filled door-to-door by BLOs. Every booth has a BLO, and then there is also the party BLA. Even then, they are having problems with SIR...The House is not being allowed to function. The Prime Minister is appealing, saying, 'Do not create drama here, debate properly, and discuss policy."

Earlier in the day, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan lashed out at the Opposition for obstructing the Parliamentary proceedings and called it a "flawed approach".

The Winter Session of Lok Sabha plunged into turmoil as vociferous protests by the Opposition over alleged "vote chori" in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several states and union territories forced repeated adjournments. Following this, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.

Paswan said that the ruckus being created in Parliament by the Opposition is against democratic traditions and is not liked by many of its own members.

Speaking to IANS, Paswan said, "Dialogue is not being allowed, and an environment of obstruction is being created. This is against the tradition of a proper democracy. You (Opposition) also have MPs in your party, people who want to voice their opinions, and many of them, if you talk to them, would not agree with the way obstructions are being carried out."

"During question hour, they have to raise their issues, but creating obstructions in this manner goes against democratic tradition. If your (Opposition's) sole aim is just to create a ruckus, then this is a flawed approach," he added.

The Lower House had reconvened at noon after a brief and stormy sitting from 11 a.m. Within minutes, Opposition MPs rushed into the Well of the House, raising thunderous slogans of "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor!" and waving placards demanding an immediate discussion on what they called a "conspiracy to delete genuine voters" through the SIR exercise.

Deputy Speaker Sandhya Rai, presiding over the proceedings, repeatedly urged the members to return to their seats. She assured the House that none of the more than 20 adjournment motion notices submitted by the Opposition had been rejected by the Speaker and that the issues could be taken up if the House was allowed to function.

Her appeals, however, went unheeded amid the unrelenting din. As the sloganeering only grew louder, an exasperated Deputy Speaker warned that she would be compelled to adjourn the House.

She asked them, "Why do you not want to run the zero hour?" When calm did not return, she finally rose and announced adjournment till 2 p.m.

With both sides digging in -- the Opposition adamant on not letting the House run without a debate on what they allege is electoral "malpractice", and the treasury benches determined to push ahead with legislative business -- the Winter Session 2025 appears set for repeated faceoffs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor