We have to listen to Siddaramaiah obediently: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 21 Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a senior leader and whatever he says must be heard with respect and humility by the juniors in the party.

“We have never said that the Chief Minister will not continue for five years. He himself has said that he will remain for five years. When elders speak, we juniors must listen with respect and behave with humility,” said Shivakumar.

He said that none of us questioned the powers of the Chief Minister, claiming that it was he who spoke about the cabinet reshuffle.

On meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar said that one must not create unnecessary speculation, adding that if the Congress party requires advice or guidance from senior leaders, then he will meet them.

“Mallikarjun Kharge is our leader, our party president. When he visits, it is our duty to meet him. Even though he is from our state, we must respect his seniority and his position,” he said.

When asked whether too much confusion has been created, Shivakumar said that there is no confusion, adding that the confusion exists only for the media.

“There is no confusion between the Chief Minister and me. Siddaramaiah has said that he is committed to the instructions of the AICC leadership. We have already said that we are committed to the same. So where is the confusion?”

He also said that the process for announcing the candidate for the Legislative Council graduates’ constituency has begun.

“I have also discussed the selection of the Council Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson,” he said.

Shivakumar said that Congress has announced the list of 369 wards in Bengaluru. “I also visited Bengaluru Central Prison on Friday and met our MLAs. They have been jailed for political reasons,” he said.

Shivakumar earlier paid a visit to the Bengaluru Central Jail and offered words of courage to Congress MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and Veerendra Pappi. Congress MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and Veerendra Pappi are housed as under-trial prisoners.

Earlier, the Delhi visit by a group of ministers and MLAs reportedly seeking a change in leadership in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that he will continue as Chief Minister and present the state budget for the remainder of the government’s term.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor