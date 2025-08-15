We have yet to realise the dream of a truly progressive, inclusive India: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 15 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that India has not yet fulfilled the vision cherished by its martyrs and freedom fighters -- an India free from poverty, hunger, child labour, illiteracy, caste discrimination, religious hatred, denial of livelihood, and unemployment.

“The vision cherished by the martyrs and freedom fighters was of an India without poverty, hunger, child labour, illiteracy, caste discrimination, religious hatred, denial of livelihood, or unemployment. The truth is that we have not yet fulfilled those dreams. Independence Day must be a moment to renew our commitment to achieving them,” said Vijayan.

He said this while addressing an impressive parade in the state capital city on the occasion of the nation's celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

He invoked Mahatma Gandhi as a moral compass, saying, “While grand celebrations lit up the cities, he walked into the dark alleys and slums, choosing to be with the most marginalized. His message was clear that celebrations should not blind us to the deeper needs of our society. One of our greatest achievements is that, barring brief interruptions, democracy has endured in India for decades, even as many neighbouring countries have slid into military or theocratic rule,” said Vijayan.

He went on to add that democracy must never be allowed to erode. “Today, divisive forces are attempting to weaken the idea of India by exploiting caste and religion. We must resist this unitedly, above all differences. Our Constitution enshrines the values of liberty, democracy, secularism, and socialism, not as subjects for debate, but as guiding principles to be implemented. This Independence Day, we must rededicate ourselves to these values,” added Vijayan.

He further pointed out that Kerala is on a mission to transform into a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

“This journey combines eradicating extreme poverty with building a prosperous future, ensuring digital literacy, inclusivity, and sustainable development. Above all, unity beyond caste and religion must remain the foundation of the idea of India,” said Vijayan.

Incidentally, across the other 13 district headquarters of the state, various state Cabinet Ministers took the salute and at many places, despite the pouring rain, the parade was held.

