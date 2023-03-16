"We live in a secular country where different cultures exist," says PDP chief Mufti on her temple visit

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 : Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's remarks on her temple visit, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said, "we live in a secular country where Ganga, Yamuna and different cultures exist."

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Kavinder Gupta said, "I have also just come from the temple but the news is about her (Mehbooba Mufti) because she is doing something different." It is very obvious when elections are coming they start doing these kinds of "drama and gimmickry," he added

"This temple was built by Yashpal Sharma and his son wanted me to go inside the temple. I visited the temple premises at his request and it is so beautiful. The people of Poonch have also given their contributions," Mehbooba Mufti said.

PDP chief further said, "When I was inside the temple one of the devotees gave me a vessel containing water in my hand and asked me to offer water on Shivling."

"When someone is offering you so much love and asking you to do something you can't break their heart. So it would have been wrong to deny it so I offered prayers. I don't find anything wrong," PDP Chief said.

She said, "This is the country of Ganga and Yamuna, where Hindu-Muslim lives with love."

On Wednesday, the PDP chief visited a temple in the Poonch district and offered prayers.

Talking about PDP chief Mufti's visit, Udesh Pal Sharma, son of a late PDP leader said, "We are very happy that she visited the temple. She is the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. She visited the temple, offered prayers and offered water (jal) to lord Shiva. She has set a very big example by visiting the temple."

"The former CM has given a message to the whole of Jammu and Kashmir that no one can destroy and harm the peace of J&K," he told .

