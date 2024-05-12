'We lost one seat in 2019 in Bihar, won't lose any this time', PM Modi says at Patna roadshow

New Delhi, May 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading a mega roadshow in Patna, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poised for better performance in Bihar as compared to 2019 polls and this time, the NDA would not lose even a single seat.

PM Modi said this while speaking exclusively to NDTV's Marya Shakil during the roadshow, also accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"We lost one seat in the 2019 elections but this time we will win all 40 seats," he said.

PM Modi said that as far as elections are concerned, there is a storm in favour of the BJP and the party-led alliance is poised to cross the 400-seats mark.

"The results will be surprising for everyone," PM Modi said amid the loud slogan-shouting at the roadshow.

He also said that the BJP will get better results in eastern India and the party's footprint will increase in this region.

PM Modi said that the party is set to get massive results from states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam.

The Prime Minister also said that east India should be made the growth engine of the country, adding that his government has kept a persistent focus on the development of this region in fields like education, health and infrastructure.

PM Modi further said that the country has seen all models of growth including the Congress regime, Left and coalition governments and also the full-majority government under the BJP.

The NDA government has been decisive, progressive and known for its risk-taking ability, PM Modi said.

On questions of women emerging as a 'separate voter base' for the party, PM Modi said that women empowerment is his commitment, and he has always pitched for women-led development.

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar unit BJP president and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said that it was the first ever roadshow by any Prime Minister in Bihar's capital Patna and the party's show of strength led by PM Modi will enthuse and energise the party cadre.

