We need to completely eradicate untouchability, says Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Sep 15 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that 'we will have to eradicate the feeling of untouchability completely'.

He said this while addressing a programme of 'Swayam Sewaks' of Alwar at Indira Gandhi Sports Ground in Alwar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We forgot our religion and became subject to selfishness, that is the reason why untouchability started. The feeling of high and low escalated in society. Now, we have to completely eradicate this feeling. Change has to be brought through social harmony."

Bhagwat also called upon the Swayam Sewaks to incorporate five subjects into their lives, which include social harmony, environment, family values, Swadeshi and civic duty. He said that when the volunteers will incorporate these things in their lives, then society will also follow them.

He further said that next year the Sangh will reach its 100th year. The working of Sangh has been going on for a long time. "When we work, we should understand what is the thought behind it. Our nation has to be made strong. We have been saying in our prayers that this is a Hindu nation. This is because the Hindu society is the reason behind it. If something good happens to this nation, then the glory of the Hindu society rises. If something goes wrong in this nation, then the blame falls on the Hindu society because it is the creator of this country.

Bhagwat further said that there is a need to make the country gain glory and turn it meritorious.

"We have to become capable and to accomplish this aim, the entire society will have to be made capable."

The RSS chief further said, "What we call Hindu religion is actually the religion of humanity. It is a world religion and has been moving forward with the wish for everyone' welfare. Hindu means the most generous human in the world, who accepts everything; who has goodwill towards everyone, who is a descendant of mighty ancestors, who does not use education to create controversy, but to impart knowledge. He is the one who does not use wealth to become intoxicated, but to give charity. He uses power to protect the weak. One who has this character, who has this culture , is a Hindu. All of them are Hindu who have these values and whose culture includes these features."

Bhagwat further said that earlier no one knew the Sangh.

"Now everyone knows. Earlier, no one believed in the Sangh. Today everyone believes in it, even those who oppose us. Their lips oppose us, but their hearts believe us. Therefore, now we have to protect Hindu religion, Hindu culture and Hindu society for the all-round development of the nation," he said.

