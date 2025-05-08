We stand in unwavering solidarity with our armed forces: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, May 8 Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday extended his full support to the Indian armed forces, as tensions further flared up between India and Pakistan.

In a heartfelt message on social media platform X, the billionaire industrialist said it is in times like these that the world witnesses the true strength and unity of India, "forged as much in her sameness, as in her diversity".

"We stand in unwavering solidarity and are committed to supporting our armed forces as they defend the soul of our motherland and the spirit of our ideals. #IndiaFirst Jai Hind!", Gautam Adani wrote.

Gautam Adani’s comment came after India successfully thwarted a major aerial offensive launched by Pakistan on Thursday night. The attempted strike, which included drones and missiles and aimed at military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, triggered blackouts and sirens across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Residents were advised to stay indoors as emergency protocols kicked in. According to the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), the Indian armed forces neutralised all threats using both kinetic and non-kinetic means.

No damage was reported at the targeted military bases, and multiple drones near Jammu airport were shot down without any casualties. Media reports also confirmed that eight missiles were intercepted near Jammu.

In a major development, an Indian surface-to-air missile system reportedly shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet that had taken off from the Sargodha air base.

India responded swiftly and decisively. Sources revealed that retaliatory strikes by Indian forces targeted and destroyed several Pakistani air defence installations, including one in Lahore.

Earlier, Indian precision airstrikes, under "Operation Sindoor", wiped out nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating nearly 100 militants.

Pakistan initiated heavy shelling in several border sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri, which was thwarted by the Indian Army.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor