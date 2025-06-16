'We stand with you': Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent offers support to victims’ families

Ahmedabad, June 16 Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Dr. Rakesh Joshi, has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the Air India plane crash. Speaking at a media briefing, Dr. Joshi conveyed a message of solidarity on behalf of the entire health department, assuring that every effort is being made to support grieving families and expedite the identification process.

“The entire medical and administrative team stands with the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable grief,” said Dr. Joshi.

“We are committed to handing over the mortal remains of their loved ones as swiftly and respectfully as possible.”

He said that the hospital has set up multiple dedicated helplines—ten numbers in total—to maintain continuous communication with the victims' relatives.

These helplines are being used to share updates and guide families through the process.

Addressing the ongoing DNA identification process, Dr. Joshi stressed its sensitivity and legal importance.

“Matching DNA samples is a delicate and technically rigorous process, but we are conducting it with utmost seriousness and speed. As matches are confirmed, the rate of handover will accelerate.”

Dr. Joshi also detailed the arrangements put in place to streamline the official formalities required during the handover.

“We have ensured that necessary certificates and documentation are provided promptly once identification is complete, so families face minimal delays or distress.” He urged families to remain patient and assured them that the entire health department is working tirelessly to support them during this difficult time.

On June 12, 2025, a London-bound Air India flight AI-171 tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, carrying 241 passengers and crew, went down in the densely populated Meghaninagar area, causing widespread devastation on the ground, including damage to a nearby hostel and mess.

The crash claimed 270 lives in total -- both on board and on the ground -- marking one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s recent history.

Investigations are underway, with both Indian and international agencies involved, and black boxes have been recovered to determine the cause.

