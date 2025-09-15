‘We walked, now we fly’: Remote Bihar towns rejoice as Vande Bharat arrives

Purnea (Bihar), Sep 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off several landmark railway services from Bihar’s Purnea district, marking a new era of connectivity and development for the Seemanchal and bordering regions of the state. Among the key inaugurations were the Jogbani-Danapur Vande Bharat Express, Jogbani-Erode Amrit Bharat Express, and Saharsa-Amritsar Amrit Bharat Express — a move that residents hailed as a historic moment for one of Bihar’s most underserved areas.

As the first Vande Bharat train pulled out of Jogbani station, the excitement was palpable among passengers, many of whom were experiencing such modern rail travel for the first time.

For many on board, it was their first time travelling in a Vande Bharat train. And for some, it was their first time feeling truly connected to the rest of the country.

“This is our first ride on the Vande Bharat, and it’s hard to believe how far Bihar has come,” said a passenger from Purnea. “Earlier, journeys that took us 12 hours will now take just four. That’s not just convenience — it’s transformation.”

Just a few years ago, the idea of such a train passing through the Seemanchal region — known more for its floodplains and border towns than for high-speed connectivity — would have sounded like a fantasy. But on this day, the landscape had changed.

“It feels like a dream come true,” said a resident of Araria, looking out the window as the train sped past the countryside. “Where we live, especially near the Nepal border, there was no real connectivity. During monsoons, boats were the only way to move around. And today, we have Vande Bharat.”

That sentiment echoed across compartments.

“This connection from the Nepal border to Patna will open up opportunities we never had,” said another traveller. “For that, we’re genuinely thankful to Prime Minister Modi and the Railways. They’ve made something possible that we couldn’t even imagine.”

But it wasn’t just adults expressing their excitement. Sitting with a group of classmates, a school student from Forbesganj glowed with pride.

“Our school brought us here for the inaugural ride,” she said. “I’m the first student to sit in the first Vande Bharat from Forbesganj. I never thought this day would come. But thanks to our Prime Minister and Chief Minister, it’s here.”

For residents of the Forbesganj-Jogbani stretch, the train isn’t just a convenience — it’s a revolution. A local man shared how much the landscape has changed: “We come from a place where the only modes of transport were walking, bullock carts, or rickshaws. To now have a Vande Bharat running through our region? It’s not a small thing — it’s a milestone.”

Even seasoned train travellers were left in awe.

“I’ve taken trains before,” said one first-time Vande Bharat passenger, “but nothing like this. The seats, the facilities, the smooth ride — it all feels so modern. It feels wonderful to know that even common people like us can experience this.”

