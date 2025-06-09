“We Want Our Daughter Back”: Family Urges Swift CBI Inquiry in Indore Missing Couple Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi and her husband Raja Raghuvanshi who traveled from Indore for their honeymoon went missing under mysterious circumstances. On June 2, Raja's body was discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area, nearly 20 kilometres from the homestay where the couple was staying. However the Sonam remains untraceable. Days after the incident, Meghalaya Police still lack substantial clues about Sonam's whereabouts. Sonam's family has now demanded CBI inquiry to make sure her daughter come home as soon as possible.

While talking to ANI Sonam mother Sonam Raghuvanshi's mother, Sangeeta Raghuvanshi, said, "last time we connected with our daughter was on 23rd May. She said, "Are you fasting as your fast will begin soon?", on which she said, "I have not done yet, will see if I can eat anything. After that, once her mother-in-law contacted them, after which they were unreachable."

"We want the CBI inquiry to begin as soon as possible so that my daughter can come home as soon as possible... We want our daughter to be found as soon as possible," She added.

#WATCH | Indore missing couple case | Sonam Raghuvanshi's mother, Sangeeta Raghuvanshi, says, "... We want the CBI inquiry to begin as soon as possible so that my daughter can come home as soon as possible... We want our daughter to be found as soon as possible." (08.06) pic.twitter.com/22K8S5RVzl — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2025

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that he has already requested the Home Minister to hand over the investigation to the CBI. While speaking to media Sonam's father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, said, "The Chief Minister, our CM Mohan Yadav, has already sent help from Bhopal. Now it is in Home Minister Amit Shah's hands to send the CBI there as soon as possible. Without the CBI, work won't progress because the local police are gradually destroying all the evidence."

The family claims police errors resulted in lost evidence and put their children at risk. They ask why items from the victims' scooter were found near the body and how the murder weapon was discovered at the scene if the murder happened somewhere else. The family states that CCTV footage and GPS data indicate 3-4 people were with the couple, but police didn't investigate these leads. Singh said that their children would be safe if the police had investigated properly. He is frustrated with the Meghalaya police and administration for not acting and criticized a minister's uncaring comment. He also said the government didn't give tourists enough security and advice, especially in dangerous areas. The family wants the CBI to step in immediately, as they believe it is the only way to get justice for Raja and ensure Sonam returns safely.