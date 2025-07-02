We want to transform India Post into a logistics powerhouse: Scindia (IANS exclusive)

New Delhi, July 2 Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the government is working to transform India Post into a logistics powerhouse by modernising its operations, streamlining costs, and strengthening its presence in the fast-evolving e-commerce ecosystem.

Speaking exclusively to IANS in the national Capital about the ongoing reforms within the Department of Posts (DoP), Scindia revealed that India Post has undergone significant business process reengineering over the past 12 months.

“The department has restructured itself into six verticals and four horizontals to focus on profitability, cost-efficiency, and technological advancement,” the minister told IANS.

“To drive this transformation, we have for the first time appointed a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in the history of India Post,” Scindia said.

“Each vertical is now supported by a Deputy CTO, and every line of business is being evaluated in terms of cost structure, competition, and revenue generation,” the Union Minister told IANS.

He emphasised that automation and rationalisation efforts are underway across verticals to modernise the institution, while also leveraging India Post’s unmatched physical presence across the country.

“With over 1.84 lakh operational points, India Post holds the largest distribution network not just in India, but globally,” the minister explained.

“No other distribution platform anywhere in the world has this kind of reach,” the minister said, adding, “That’s why we are determined to convert this extraordinary institutional strength into a true logistics powerhouse.”

Meanwhile, the Union Communications Minister also said that all due diligence from the Ministry's side has been completed for the entry of SpaceX’s Starlink service in India.

Now, the satellite Internet provider only needs to secure regulatory and licencing approvals from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to begin operations in the country.

“The government has done its part to facilitate the entry of the affordable satellite-based Internet service, and once IN-SPACe gives the green light, Starlink can roll out its services in India whenever it chooses,” Scindia said.

