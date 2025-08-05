We will continue to speak in the national interest: Shiv Sena-UBT defends Rahul Gandhi after SC rebuke

Mumbai, Aug 5 Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anand Dubey on Tuesday defended Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court's rebuke over his comments made about the Indian Army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022, asserting that raising questions on Chinese encroachment should not be construed as unpatriotic and that they will continue to speak in the national interest.

Speaking to IANS, Anand Dubey said: "We have utmost respect for the Supreme Court, but if the LoP is raising his voice against the occupation of Indian land by China, then he is not wrong. India shares a 3,400-kilometre-long border with China. There have been constant tensions, and we lost 20 brave soldiers in Galwan in 2020. In such a situation, raising these issues is not criticism -- it is patriotism."

He added that the occupation of Aksai Chin and Kailash Mansarovar by China remains a serious concern.

"It is the duty of the Opposition to question the government. Rahul Gandhi is not a small leader. There may be some discrepancies in data at times, but our voices will not be silenced. We will continue to speak in the national interest," he told IANS.

Dubey’s remarks came a day after the apex court expressed displeasure over Gandhi’s December 2022 comment during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he alleged the Chinese Army had "captured 2,000 sq km of Indian territory", "killed 20 Indian soldiers", and "thrashed our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Dubey further welcomed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s recent comments about reuniting with his cousin, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, after two decades of political estrangement. Speaking at a party event in Bandra, Raj Thackeray had encouraged his supporters to avoid internal disputes and focus on the upcoming elections.

“Raj Thackeray has spoken with maturity and foresight. After 20 years, the two brothers have come together to protect the pride of Marathi identity and language. Their unity sends a powerful message to all Shiv Sainiks and party workers. We must rise above divisions and stand united," he added.

He further emphasised that Raj’s call to work on “80 per cent social service and 20 per cent politics” resonates deeply.

“This is the spirit that can help us collectively counter the destructive policies of the current arrogant regime,” he added.

On the Supreme Court clearing the path for the Maharashtra State Election Commission to conduct the local body elections as per the new ward delimitation with 27 per cent Other Backward class reservations (OBC), Dubey criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti government for allegedly delaying polls despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court.

“Supreme Court has called for conducting (local body) elections in the state. Despite the Supreme Court's order, the BJP and Mahayuti government are not conducting the municipal elections as they are afraid," he told IANS.

He further pointed out that many civic bodies have been functioning under administrators since the Covid-19 pandemic, depriving citizens of elected representation and responsive governance.

"This delay is hampering essential public services. A government that calls itself a 'double engine' cannot even conduct timely elections. It’s unacceptable," he said.

Meanwhile, petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the implementation of OBC reservation and urging polls based on the 2022 ward structure. However, the court’s order stands in favour of elections with the OBC quota, a move supported by the Shiv Sena-UBT.

