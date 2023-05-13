"We will cross the magic number": CM Basavaraj Bommai confident of retaining his throne

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will cross the "magic number" with a clear majority."We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all the booths and the constituencies".

On being asked about Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together, Mr Bommai said the grand old party will not get a majority and hence they are in touch with other parties.The D-day has finally arrived as Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared on May 13, Saturday. Meanwhile, Karnataka police have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in Bengaluru to prohibit any untoward incident. Counting of votes for the 224-member Assembly is considered a prestige battle for parties (BJP and Congress) ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024