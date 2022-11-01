We will make Himachal Drugs free says Amit Shah ahead of Assembly Election

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Karsog, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “BJP is in politics for the security of the country. To increase respect in the country and the world. To raise the standard of living of the poor of the country. To increase the pride of India and to develop".

Continuing further he said, If the people of the state change the Rivaaj and reelect the BJP under Jai Ram Thakur back to power, the Double engine government would make Himachal a drug-free state," Amit Shah said while addressing his first Vijay Sankalp rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Siuhta in Bhattiyat constituency of Chamba district.

With many lawmakers less vocal about legalising cannabis cultivation, it is once again an election issue in Himachal Pradesh with the outgoing BJP government deliberated, but failed, to legalize it that will benefit nearly 300,00 farming families belonging to the lower-income group.