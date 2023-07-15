We will soon power agro economy by planting 1 crore saplings: Assam CM Himanta

New Delhi [India], July 15 : After meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government will soon power the agro-economy of the state by planting 1 crore saplings in a single day.

"Under Hon PM’s Mission LiFE, we will soon power our Agri economy by planting 1 cr saplings on a single day. To ensure that this effort becomes a massive success, I sought guidance of Shri @byadavbjp ji, Hon Union Minister for Environment and true champion of a green economy," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Bhupender Yadav said that he and Himanta Biswa Sarma had an "engaging" discussion on a host of issues concerning the sustainable development of Assam.

"Met with Assam Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswaji at my official residence today. We had an engaging discussion on a host of issues concerning the sustainable development of the state. Thankful to Himanta ji for his kind visit," The Union Minister tweeted.

On October 20, 2022, the Prime Minister launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a global movement to safeguard our environment from the impact of climate change. LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is an India-led global mass movement for "mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to protect and preserve the environment.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that under the proposed plantation initiative, this year around one crore saplings having commercial value would be planted on a single day across Assam.

"Though SHG members, Anganwadi workers and helpers, ASHA workers, police including VDPs and battalions, tea gardens, educational institutions and government offices have been identified as target groups, DCs should encourage the voluntary participation of people, NGOs, public and religious institutions in the drive to turn the exercise into a mass movement to plant one crore saplings having commercial value would be planted on a single day across Assam," said Sarma.

