We will welcome Mallikarjun Kharge if he comes to state politics: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 15 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, one of the senior-most leaders of the Congress party, stated on Wednesday that if AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge decides to enter state politics, he is most welcome.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said in response to a question, “Any decision taken by the high command, particularly if Khargeji wants to come to Karnataka, will be respected. He is our senior leader, and if he wants to come to Karnataka, he is most welcome.”

On the question of a possible change in the Chief Minister, he added, “I am not competent to answer that question. It entirely depends on the decision of the high command. Whether there will be a change, and if so, who will be the probable candidate, I am not in a position to answer.”

These statements have assumed significance amid the ongoing leadership row in the state.

Meanwhile, supporting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s candidature, Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna said that Shivakumar has worked hard to bring the Congress to power in the state. “I have faith that the high command will give him an opportunity. I trust the high command on this, as they are fully aware of the work done by Shivakumar,” he stated.

Another Congress MLA, Belur Gopal Krishna, said, “Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar have contributed to the party. It is up to the high command to make decisions, and we will follow their orders.”

MLA Gopal Krishna also added, “I have sought a cabinet post and consider myself a strong aspirant. The cabinet reshuffle is happening, and we have the right to place our demands. If the party grants a post, I will be happy; if not, I will not engage in anti-party activities.”

He further suggested, “Instead of just a reshuffle, a new cabinet should be formed. A reshuffle will primarily benefit certain leaders.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is visiting the historical Hasanamba temple in Hassan on Wednesday, a move that carries political significance as it follows the visit of Deputy Chief Minister and State President D.K. Shivakumar, who is seen as a contender for the Chief Minister’s post. Hasanamba is called Vaishnodevi of South India.

