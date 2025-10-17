We will wholeheartedly welcome student if she comes: Kerala school principal after hijab row

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 The Principal of St. Rita's High School, Palluruthy near Kochi, on Friday said the educational institution will wholeheartedly welcome the student if she decides to come back.

For the past week, this school was at the centre of a controversy after the father of an eighth-grade student raised concerns about the way his daughter was not allowed to wear a hijab.

The private School authorities said that it was against their rules. Things turned worse after State Education Minister V. Sivankutty asked for an immediate report from the district Education authorities.

Sources said that the parents of the girl are not interested in sending their daughter back.

On Friday, Sivankutty again strongly criticised the school management's handling of the situation, accusing it of attempting to politicise the matter.

"There is a deliberate attempt to blame the government. The management should not try to challenge the state," he said, warning against further provocation and those who were responsible for this have to answer.

Soon after Sivankutty's statement, the Principal of the School told the media that she wished to thank the High Court and their legal expert for helping them.

"We also wish to thank the Education Minister. Our aim is to uplift our students. Our thanks also to Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, who intervened in the issue, and to our MLA K.Babu, Shone George (BJP leader), who came to us when the issue surfaced. Our Church higher-ups also stood with us, and the media also," said the Principal.

"If the student returns, we are all wholeheartedly ready to welcome her and hope the best will happen. We offer the Indian way of education to uphold Indian and Kerala culture. Beyond the curriculum, we teach our students human values and the importance of humanity. We also teach them to protect the environment," said the Principal.

"There are issues before the Court and hence we will always respect the legal system and the government," said the Principal.

