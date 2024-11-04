We won’t approach court over tax ‘injustice’ to K’taka by Centre: CM Siddaramaiah

Hubballi (Karnataka), Nov 4 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the Congress government is not contemplating to approach the judiciary over the alleged injustice to the state by the central government in terms of allocation of funds.

Answering a question by the media in this regard, Siddaramaiah stated, “We don’t think that we won’t get justice if we approach the court. As per the Constitution, once in five years, the Finance Commission will be formed and as per their recommendations, the funds will have to be released. The Commission will also recommend the share of state and the Centre.”

CM Siddaramaiah further said, “The 16th Finance Commission has been formed. The representatives came to Bengaluru and also went to other states. We had highlighted the injustice in taxes by the 15th Finance Commission. We had told them the proportion of taxes given by the state. We are giving more than Rs 4 lakh crore in taxes to the central government. In turn, we are only getting Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 crore. Is it justified? Is it correct?”

“We are agitating for justice for Karnataka state. No one from the BJP is opening their mouth. Has Union Minister Pralhad Joshi made any statement? Have former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar raised their voices regarding injustice to Karnataka?” CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

If my statement that Karnataka is meted out with injustice by the central government is called a political statement, what should be said? Has the state not suffered injustice? Is it not an injustice if the state gives Rs 4 lakh crore to the Centre and gets back only Rs 60,000 crore? CM Siddaramaiah asked.

“Though, injustice is meted out, the 15th Finance Commission has made some recommendations stating that the Karnataka state is meted out with injustice. The commission recommended a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore for the state. They also directed to provide Rs 3,000 crore for the peripheral road, and Rs 3,000 crore funds for lake development. A total of Rs 11,495 crore grants are denied. Do we have to question or not? Union Minister Pralhad Joshi should ask or keep quiet,” CM Siddaramaiah pointed out.

When asked if the funds by the Centre are utilised for guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said, “If they (BJP) prove that they had given these funds, I will quit politics. Will Joshi quit or resign? They issue false statements and the media carries it.”

The BJP is opposed to the guarantees. Through guarantees, facilities are provided for the poor and weak in society. The objective is to bring them to the mainstream. The BJP does not want equality. They want inequality and the poor to remain as poor, he maintained.

If the weak and poor are strengthened, how can they exploit them? The BJP had given 600 assurances and not even 10 per cent of them were fulfilled. We are ready to give an account of fulfilled promises. Are they ready? CM Siddaramaiah challenged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor