We won’t let Ladakh’s traditions be harmed: LG Kavinder Gupta on unrest

Leh, Sep 26 Amid escalating tensions in Ladakh following deadly protests, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday assured that the situation is stabilising and strong measures are being taken to protect the region’s traditions and security.

“The situation has improved, and normalcy is expected to be restored soon. Educational institutions here have been temporarily closed, and Section 163 has been imposed. We are confident that the situation will be resolved within a day or two...Ladakh’s traditions and way of life will not be allowed to be harmed,” said LG Gupta in a public statement.

The Union Territory witnessed violent clashes earlier this week, resulting in the death of four protesters and injuries to several others after police opened fire on demonstrators in Leh.

The stir started after two people who had been on a fast with Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, for 15 days to press the statehood demands and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, fell ill. As the angry people went on a rampage Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast in protest against the violent agitation. He also appealed to the youth to follow the Gandhian model of peaceful protest, however, his appeal fell on deaf ears as the people went on to burn vehicles and buildings.

In response, New Delhi dispatched a special envoy to initiate dialogue with stakeholders and contain the unrest. Meanwhile, Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting, urging authorities to remain on high alert.

Tensions have been fueled further by the Centre’s cancellation of the FCRA licence of a key institution run by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The cancellation follows a CBI probe into alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Referring to the cancellation of the FCRA licence, LG Gupta said: “Such action will be taken against people of this kind.”

Asked about allegations of foreign interference in the protests, Gupta confirmed that “some names have come up, which are verified, and action is being taken against them accordingly. Investigations are ongoing.”

He added: “Once the situation is normal and life returns to the track, if some people still want to worsen it, such attempts won’t be allowed to succeed.”

At least 50 people have been detained as authorities imposed a strict curfew in Leh, with police and paramilitary forces deployed across sensitive areas.

The Centre, while maintaining that it remains committed to addressing Ladakhi concerns through the High-Powered Committee, has also accused Wangchuk of inciting unrest through provocative speeches. However, local civil society groups continue to demand full statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.

As investigations continue, the region remains tense but under tight administrative watch, with officials hopeful of restoring calm in the coming days.

