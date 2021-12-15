We won't let 'powers' spoil India's relations with Nepal, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the Centre won't let "powers" spoil India's relations with Nepal.

Singh, addressing the gathering on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the month-long Shaeed Samman Yatra and foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Sainya Dham' in Dehradun, said, "There are powers that want to spoil India's relations with Nepal. As a government representative, I want to tell you that if we need to bow our head, we will do it but we won't let our relations break with our neighbour Nepal."

The gathering at the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' event also observed a minute's silence and paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh who passed away at Bengaluru Command Hospital today.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the concluding ceremony of the Sainya Samman Yatra and Bhoomi Pujan program of Sainik Dham which is to be built in Dehradun.

Here they paid homage to the families of 204 martyrs.

As per the state government's release, the soil of the courtyard of 1734 martyrs has been brought here for the military dham.

"Temples of Shaheed Jaswant Singh and Harbhajan Singh will be built in the military dham being built at a cost of Rs 63 crores. The main gate of Sainik Dham will be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat," they informed.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti, Museum, Theatre, Gun, Tank will be the centre of the major attraction in the military dham being built in 50 bighas of land.

Shaheed Samman Yatra started from Swad village of Chamoli district on November 15, 2021, culminated today in Guniyal village of Dehradun.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor