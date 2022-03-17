Weapons, warlike stores recovered from passenger bus in Assam

Assam Police along with the troops of Assam Rifles recovered several weapons and warlike stores from a passenger bus in Karbi Anglong district on Thursday.

"During the search, security personnel had recovered two factory-made .32 pistols, two magazines, and two sets of walkie talkie from a wooden apple box kept in a black colour bag," John Das, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bokajan told ANI.

The Karbi Anglong district police along with the troops of Assam Rifles had jointly set up Naka checking at the Khatkati area near Bokajan and intercepted a passenger bus.

"We had set a Naka checking at around 4:30 AM and recovered the weapons from a passenger bus. The owner of the bag had not boarded the bus. The bus was destined to Mon district of Nagaland," the SDPO added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor